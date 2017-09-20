Man hospitalized after early morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person had to be hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield.

Police say they responded after 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. They say they found a man with an abdomen injury from a gunshot. He went to St. John’s Hospital for treatment.

Police added the man’s injury was not life-threatening.

Officers have not released details about a cause or the circumstances around the shooting. Stay with WAND-TV for updates. 

