Man facing additional criminal sexual abuse charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a man arrested during the investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images last month is now facing new charges.

Deputies say Brian Thompson, 48, is now facing two additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.  Thompson was charged with criminal sexual abuse, grooming, and disseminating material harmful to juveniles in connection with an investigation into a child receiving inappropriate images through Snapchat.

During the previous investigation, deputies say Thompson admitted to additional inappropriate contact with juveniles while talking with investigators.  As a result, investigators spoke with the victims regarding these alleged activities.

According to sworn statements, deputies talked with one victim, who reported that she and two other juveniles had inappropriate contact with Thompson multiple times this summer, which corroborated what Thompson admitted to during a Mirandized interview.

Thompson is due back in court on September 27.  The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

