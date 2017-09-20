IMHA offering help to owners of Country Lane Mobile Home Park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Manufactured Housing Association has announced it is willing to help resolve unsafe water conditions at a Heyworth mobile home park.

Residents at Country Lane Mobile Home Park have had to rely on bottled water since routine water samples tested positive for dangerous bacteria earlier this summer. As a result, IMHA officials say they are "willing to render assistance should it be sought and prove possible."

Officials also say that the current actions of providing bottled water, maintaining a boil order, and operating a recently-installed chlorination system is a satisfactory stopgap, but not a satisfactory long-term solution.

IMHA Chairman Kevin Shaughnessy says, "We represent a very important segment of the affordable housing stock in Illinois and it behooves all of us to work to make sure the standards of living are on a par with the rest of housing in Illinois."

