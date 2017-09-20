Stolen sign returned to Monticello property

Posted: Updated:

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Allerton Park and Retreat Center leaders say a stolen sign is now back on site.

It disappeared from park property earlier this week. Surveillance video from Allerton showed a person picking up the sign and walking away with it. Police did not say if they have made any arrests in the case.

“You guys are good,” Allerton leaders said in a Facebook statement. “After over 1,500 shares and 125,000 views of our original post for help, our sign has reappeared! Thank you!”

Still photos of the theft are attached to this article.  

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More