Stolen sign returned to Monticello property

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Allerton Park and Retreat Center leaders say a stolen sign is now back on site.

It disappeared from park property earlier this week. Surveillance video from Allerton showed a person picking up the sign and walking away with it. Police did not say if they have made any arrests in the case.

“You guys are good,” Allerton leaders said in a Facebook statement. “After over 1,500 shares and 125,000 views of our original post for help, our sign has reappeared! Thank you!”

Still photos of the theft are attached to this article.