Police investigating damage at Farmer City BMX track

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - The Farmer City Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into criminal damage at the city's BMX track.

Police say on September 13, at about 9:29 p.m., a window was broken, and cameras damaged, at the Farmer City BMX's concession stand. Still photos of surveillance video depicting this incident have been included in this article.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the Farmer City Police Department at (309) 928-2111.