Lincoln Manor closes with only 48 hours notice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Decatur has closed its doors for the last time.

Lincoln Manor workers tell WAND-TV that they received notice Tuesday night that the facility will close in 48 hours. 

Lincoln Manor Administrator Paula Mason says, "Most of them (the employees) are here strictly because they love the residents.  They're not sure they're going to get a paycheck next week."

All 58 residents of Lincoln Manor are being relocated to other nursing homes, with half of those residents finding placement in other facilities on Wednesday.

Lincoln Manor's owners tell WAND-TV that the facility ran out of money, and is closing as a result.

However, Sharon Elvidge-Kelley, a lawyer that specializes in nursing homes, says it's illegal for a care facility to close without a 60 day notice. The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating the Lincoln Manor closure. 

Elvidge-Kelley says, "closures are becoming more frequent, and that should be alarming people."

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More