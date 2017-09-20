HSHS St. John's Hospital begins Cancer Center renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield is getting a new cancer.

Construction has started on the $3.9 million renovation to the cancer center. It will include an infusion center, medical oncology physician clinics and radiation oncology as well as lab services, all located inside the St. John's Pavilion. The expanded space will add 10,000 square feet to the existing cancer center.

"This will actually double the cancer center treatment area. This will also allow for our center to treat more patients which was one of our goals when we set out to expand our new project. One of our other goals that we had for our new space was we would bring more natural lighting so our patients would have a more healing environment." said Melissa Wade, Director of Oncology.

It will house 11 open and private infusion bays with reclining chairs, televisions, and iPads. There will also be one private seat for injection treatments.

The St. John's medical arts committee will also help curate healing photography for the newly renovated cancer center.

Construction on the cancer center is expected to be complete Spring 2018.