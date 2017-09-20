Hurricane Relief Drive

WAND-TV and the Cromwell Radio Group are partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., you can bring your monetary donation to the WAND-TV Studio, located at 904 West South Side Drive. Money raised during this event will go directly to programs and efforts serving the victims of these natural disasters.

While we understand the desire of many to provide donations of clothing, water, blankets, and more, the greatest good is accomplished by providing funds so that food and shelter can be provided in the immediate future.

You can donate to this drive using cash, change, and checks made out to the American Red Cross. If donating a check, you are asked to put "Hurricane Relief" in the memo line. Additionally, you can donate online by clicking here. We ask that you join us, as we are eager to show the victims of these natural disasters how much we care here in central Illinois.