Training to prevent child deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Close to 20 first responders from around the country were in Springfield Wednesday training to learn how to better protect children.

The University of Illinois Springfield's Child Protection Training Academy was used to provide hands-on training for first responders in methods to better protect at-risk children and families.

"It's a simulated crime scene so we have collaborated with the University of Illinois Springfield and the simulation lab behind us is being used to train investigators from around the country in a mock case involving domestic abuse, child abuse and other forms of treatments. They are interviewing actors in the role, executing search warrants, they are processing evidence." said Victor Vieth, Senior Director and Founder of Gundersen National Child Protection Training Center.

This unique experience allows students as well as seasoned veterans including prosecutors, social workers, case managers, forensic interviewers, law enforcement officers, investigators and child protection attorneys to learn how to better protect the most vulnerable while experiencing the emotions and visuals.

"This training today allows our students to observe other professionals who have come back seeking more training even though they have been in the field many, many, years, they want more in depth training, and are really seeking that experiential training because most people get trained in a classroom setting and we are trying to to get them out of the classroom and into the lab." said Betsy Goulet, Assistant Clinical Professor at UIS.

"I think it gives everyone good exposure to a crime scene. It helps us cement cases. The goal is to protect children and how can continue to make children and families safe, and that's what our role is here today, to further those experiences." said David Meadows, and Investigator for the Putnam County, Indiana Sheriff's Office.

The training allows for investigators to learn better techniques or make mistakes when there is no human collateral.

"Real childrens lives hang in the balance. Over there, there is a tree with a marker for a little boy who despite several stops at his home, the government wasn't able to collect the evidence necessary to save the child's life. Training like this is designed to improve our skills, correct any errors where no child is going to die." said Vieth.

UIS created the Child Protection Training Academy in 2015, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The Child Protection Training Academy has already trained more than 250 DCFS investigators. The mock house and a separate mock courtroom are also used to train UIS students who are part of the Child Advocacy Studies certification program.