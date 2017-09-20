Springfield police arrest teen after gun found in high school

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with an unloaded gun being found at Southeast High School on Tuesday.

Springfield police say the firearm was found in the school's locker room area at the end of the lunch hour.  During the investigation into this situation, detectives conducted several interviews, which resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old male.

Police say the 14-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and was taken to the juvenile center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More