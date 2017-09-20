Springfield police arrest teen after gun found in high school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with an unloaded gun being found at Southeast High School on Tuesday.

Springfield police say the firearm was found in the school's locker room area at the end of the lunch hour. During the investigation into this situation, detectives conducted several interviews, which resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old male.

Police say the 14-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and was taken to the juvenile center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Springfield police at (217) 788-8311.