Advocacy groups urge U.S. Rep. Davis to support DREAM Act

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jewish advocacy groups gathered in Champaign on Wednesday to urge U.S. Representative Rodney Davis to vote in favor of the DREAM Act.

The rally happened outside of Rep. Davis' office in Champaign Wednesday afternoon. Diane Ore, executive director of the advocacy group Hineni-CU, says the DREAM Act doesn't just affect immigrants.

"For so many of us, our parents or grandparents were brought to this country as young children by their parents as they fled oppression and war. We're horrified that today's 'Dreamers,' whose stories remind us so much of our own family histories, could be expelled from our country through no fault of their own, even to dangerous, life-threatening conditions. We've seen this before," said Ore.

Officials say the DREAM Act would protect nearly 800,000 children brought into the United States by their parents. Rep. Davis has stated he would vote for the act if it included border security.