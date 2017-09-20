Advocacy groups urge U.S. Rep. Davis to support DREAM Act

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Jewish advocacy groups gathered in Champaign on Wednesday to urge U.S. Representative Rodney Davis to vote in favor of the DREAM Act.

The rally happened outside of Rep. Davis' office in Champaign Wednesday afternoon.  Diane Ore, executive director of the advocacy group Hineni-CU, says the DREAM Act doesn't just affect immigrants.

"For so many of us, our parents or grandparents were brought to this country as young children by their parents as they fled oppression and war.  We're horrified that today's 'Dreamers,' whose stories remind us so much of our own family histories, could be expelled from our country through no fault of their own, even to dangerous, life-threatening conditions.  We've seen this before," said Ore.

Officials say the DREAM Act would protect nearly 800,000 children brought into the United States by their parents.  Rep. Davis has stated he would vote for the act if it included border security.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More