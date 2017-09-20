Decatur Public Schools dismissing early due to heat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools has announced it will dismiss classes early on September 21 due to high temperatures.

Officials say Decatur Public Schools are scheduled to released students after three hours of instruction, and will use the same schedule as the district's half-days of school.  As such, dismissal times and bus stop times will be the same as those used on half days of school.

Additionally, no afternoon Pre-K programs will be held, and elementary athletic practices and games are cancelled.  For information about middle school and high school athletics, contact your student's school.

Any special education student without a Latch-Key Agreement, and all special education Pre-K students without an adult present at their homes, will be released to Harris Elementary.

