ISP investigating Brownstown homicide

BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office are investigating a homicide that happened September 17.

Coroner Bruce Bowen tells WAND-TV that James Skinner, 56, was pronounced dead at his home in rural Brownstown Sunday evening. Bowen also says an autopsy was conducted on Monday, and that the preliminary results have led Bowen to believe the manner of death was homicide.

No further details regarding Skinner's death have been released. The investigation is ongoing.