Police: Man kills 2 children and self, sets fire to home

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department says a 33-year-old man killed his two sons before setting fire to his home, resulting in his death and sending a woman to the hospital.

Bloomington police say officers joined firefighters in responding to a house fire on Brittany Court at about 2:59 a.m. on September 19. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the house, and that responders entered the home and found three people in the basement. The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced the three dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m.

The Bloomington Police Department has identified the three individuals as Eric Ringenberg, 33, a 2-year-old boy, and an infant boy.

Detectives say the investigation into the fire revealed that a woman living in the home woke up to the sound of a smoke alarm near her bedroom. After searching and failing to find her cell phone to call for help, police say the woman searched for her family members but was unable to find them. Eventually, the woman ran from the house, and sought help from neighbors. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Bloomington police say home surveillance video shows that prior to the fire, Ringenberg concealed the family's cell phones, including the woman's, in a kitchen cabinet.

Bloomington police also say autopsies performed on the three individuals revealed that they died from strangulation via ligature. Police also say home surveillance video provides evidence of Ringenberg's sole role in the children's deaths, as well as his death being a suicide. Police add that it has been determined that the fire was intentionally started in the basement by Ringenberg after the children had already died.