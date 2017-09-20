Danville police seeking robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation of a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

Danville police say the robbery happened at Landmark Credit Union, located at 506 West Fairchild Street, at about 2:38 p.m.  According to the preliminary investigation, officers say a man entered the building, demanded cash from a teller, and left the building, heading west on foot, after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male with medium height and build, and was last seen wearing black clothing and a black baseball-style hat.  Still images from surveillance video depicting the suspect have been included in this article.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.

