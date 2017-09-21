Hero of the Week: Katie Stanton (Sangamon Valley football)

Posted:

Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's Sangamon Valley lineman Katie Stanton.

(For video, please visit Facebook.)

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More