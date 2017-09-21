Woman injured, hospitalized in Decatur shooting

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Wednesday night shooting left a woman injured.

Officers responded to the Park City Mobile Home Community, located on Delta Circle in Decatur, after hearing a report of shots fired. They found a woman with several gunshot wounds.

That person went to the hospital for medical treatment. Police tell WAND-TV she is in stable condition.

Police added they don’t have any suspects as of Thursday morning. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call officers at (217)424-2711.

