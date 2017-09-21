Prostate cancer screenings available in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People who need their prostate checked can take advantage of a free opportunity this Friday.

Decatur Memorial Hospital leaders says they will offer prostate cancer screenings free of charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Cancer Care Center, located at 210 W. McKinley Ave. The screens are part of a joint effort involving the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, and the Us Too Prostate Cancer Education & Support Group.

Common symptoms for prostate cancer include frequently needing to urinate, difficulty urinating, chronic back pain and weak urine flow. DMH leaders say prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer for American men. Medical officials say men over 50 and African-American men over 40 need screenings.

Digital Rectal Exams will be provided in the Cancer Care Center’s private exam rooms. Prostate Specific Antigen tests, in which doctors draw blood at phlebotomy stations, will also be provided.

People can find more information by calling the DMH Cancer Care Institute at (217)876-4750.