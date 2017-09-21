Forgery manhunt underway in Springfield

Joann Johnson Joann Johnson
Tia Taylor Tia Taylor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for people accused of stealing from an elderly woman.

The manhunt is focused on Joann Johnson and Tia Taylor, Springfield women who police believe forged checks belonging to a woman in their care. Police say the checks came from her personal account.

Photos of the suspects are attached to this article.

Crime Stoppers says “cruel crimes” like these must be stopped. People with information on this case should call them at (217)788-8427. 

