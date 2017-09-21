Salvation Army leader to direct homeless shelter

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A homeless shelter in Illinois has appointed new leadership.

The Oasis Day Center in Decatur is bringing in Salvation Army leader Jeff Mueller to the position of director. He held the position of program director for men’s services & homeless outreach for the last 13 years.

Oasis is a service that provides homeless adults with a place to shower and do laundry. It also caters to people with drug or substance abuse issues.

Oasis says Mueller has a strong background in community outreach, organization and coordination of services. Mueller is now working on completing a human services degree and Certified Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Counselor certification.

“Jeff is honored to have been selected and is eager to get started at the Oasis Day Center and learn about our various programs and meeting (and) working with many of you in the community who help make the Oasis Day Center a sustainable place in Decatur,” Oasis said in a statement.