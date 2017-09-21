Students show support following Mattoon school shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Students returned to Mattoon High School just one day after a school shooting.

The Mattoon Community Unity School District 2 posted on their Facebook page that students and staff gathered in the gymnasium to continue to show support for each other.

According to the school, over 250 students decided to attend school even though absences were allowed following the Sept. 20 shooting. The school said the show of support is part of the healing process for the school and community.

Larry Lilly, school superintendent, Mattoon Community Unit School District 2, visited with the student injured at the hospital.

"With permission from his father, I can share that his son is smiling, in stable condition, in good spirits, and joked about catching some slack on his grades," Lilly said. "The victim's father also passes along his prayers for the shooter's family."

In light of the recent events, a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the school's security fund.

Several area schools have also showed their support for Mattoon, posting photos and videos to their Facebook pages.