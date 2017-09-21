Decatur Chamber awards businesses, individuals

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce honored businesses, groups and individuals at its annual awards luncheon Thursday.

"These are individuals ... sometimes they're out front and center, sometimes they're behind the scenes, but their commitment to Decatur and Macon County is evident," said Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock.

The winners announced Tuesday are:

- Giggles: Outstanding Micro Business

- J.L. Hubbard Insurance & Bonds: Outstanding Small Business

- Fuyao Glass Illinois: Outstanding Development Award

- Northgate Pet Clinic: Business Expansion Award

- Macon Resources, Inc.: Non-profit Organization of the Year

- Steve Horve: Entrepreneur of the Year

- Kelly Bacuita: Chamber Ambassador of the Year

- Ryan Raleigh: DLI Alumnus of the Year

- David Wilhour: Citizen of the Year

