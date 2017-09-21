U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois doctoral student has been arrested in connection with two separate reports of sexual assault and abuse on campus.

University of Illinois police say Prakhar Ojha, 25, was arrested after speaking with detectives early Thursday morning.  Police say Ojha was named in connection with a sexual assault on August 25, and in connection with an incident involving sexual abuse on September 16.

Detectives say each incident involved a different victim, and that the crimes were reported on Monday.  U of I officials say they are providing resources to the survivors of these incidents.

Ojha is facing preliminary charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More