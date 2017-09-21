U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois doctoral student has been arrested in connection with two separate reports of sexual assault and abuse on campus.

University of Illinois police say Prakhar Ojha, 25, was arrested after speaking with detectives early Thursday morning. Police say Ojha was named in connection with a sexual assault on August 25, and in connection with an incident involving sexual abuse on September 16.

Detectives say each incident involved a different victim, and that the crimes were reported on Monday. U of I officials say they are providing resources to the survivors of these incidents.

Ojha is facing preliminary charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.