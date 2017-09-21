Man pleads guilty to meth charge, sentenced to 11 years of prison

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office says Deandre Williams, 30, entered the plea and was subsequently sentenced on September 13. Williams will receive 245 days credit for time served, and will be under two years of supervised release after completing his sentence.

On July 20, 2016, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group (VMEG) learned that Williams was going to deliver about two ounces of methamphetamine to another person at a Stake & Shake parking lot in Danville. VMEG officials say they arrived at the location and made contact with Williams' vehicle, during which they saw suspected meth in plain view on the back seat.

Officials say the suspected meth was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for testing, which revealed that the substance was indeed meth.