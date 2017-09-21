Taylorville man returns home after helping hurricane victims

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A state arson investigator from central Illinois has returned home after providing help to Hurricane Irma victims.

Officials say Taylorville resident Bob Dunn served as part of the National Disaster Medical System's (NDMS) Disaster Medical Assistance Team. NDMS members operated a mobile medical unit in the Florida Keys, provided care in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, and helped evacuate dialysis patients from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico.

NDMS Acting Director Ron Miller says, "Hurricane Irma put people's health and lives in jeopardy, and NDMS members are answering the call of duty to help residents affected by this disaster. When a state requests our assistance, we will be there to serve until NDMS services are no longer needed."

NDMS is comprised of about 5,000 medical and emergency management professionals, organized into more than 70 response teams. For more information about NDMS, click here.