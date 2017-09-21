Taylorville man returns home after helping hurricane victims

Posted: Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A state arson investigator from central Illinois has returned home after providing help to Hurricane Irma victims.

Officials say Taylorville resident Bob Dunn served as part of the National Disaster Medical System's (NDMS) Disaster Medical Assistance Team.  NDMS members operated a mobile medical unit in the Florida Keys, provided care in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, and helped evacuate dialysis patients from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico.

NDMS Acting Director Ron Miller says, "Hurricane Irma put people's health and lives in jeopardy, and NDMS members are answering the call of duty to help residents affected by this disaster.  When a state requests our assistance, we will be there to serve until NDMS services are no longer needed."

NDMS is comprised of about 5,000 medical and emergency management professionals, organized into more than 70 response teams.  For more information about NDMS, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More