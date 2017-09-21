Red Barn Kitchen to open at Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new restaurant will soon open at the Decatur Airport.

Officials say the Red Barn Kitchen will open in the old Main Hanger's spot. The restaurant will specialize in comfort food, and will be a "farm-to-table" operation.

An opening date for the Red Barn Kitchen has not been set yet.

For more information about services and programs at the Decatur Airport, click here.