Red Barn Kitchen to open at Decatur Airport

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new restaurant will soon open at the Decatur Airport.

Officials say the Red Barn Kitchen will open in the old Main Hanger's spot.  The restaurant will specialize in comfort food, and will be a "farm-to-table" operation.

An opening date for the Red Barn Kitchen has not been set yet.  

For more information about services and programs at the Decatur Airport, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More