A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois calling for more charges in deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One local motorcycle rights group is calling for additional charges in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield earlier this year.

Springfield police say that crash happened near the intersection of North Dirksen Parkway and East Linden Avenue on May 6, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says motorcyclist Justin Heath, 29, died from injuries sustained in the crash, while a passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Police say Doris Fisher, 46, was arrested in connection with the crash, and faced charges of driving with a revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and aggravated driving under the influence. On September 20, Fisher was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison.

However, the Lincoln Land Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois released a statement, saying that the sentence "doesn't match the severity of Ms. Fisher's actions." A.B.A.T.E. officials also say that Fisher has been unable to legally drive for 14 years due to previous violations, and that they are calling on Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr to arrest the person who loaned Fisher the car, citing violations of state law that prohibit vehicle owners from allowing unauthorized individuals to drive.

A.B.A.T.E. officials say these additional charges would discourage others from loaning vehicles to people that shouldn't be driving.