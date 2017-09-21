Lake Decatur dock owners asked to adjust docks, boat hoists

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Works Department is urging Lake Decatur dock owners to check and adjust their docks and boat hoists.

Officials say dock owners should make adjustments, due to the lake level gradually decreasing as a result of below-normal rainfall. Currently, Lake Decatur's water elevation is at 613.1 feet, 1.4 feet below the full summer elevation of 614.5 feet.

Property owners are also encouraged to remove debris from their shoreline area if it is safe to do so.

The Decatur Public Works Department also states that it is not worried about the quantity of water in Lake Decatur, as it is 83 percent full.

For more information, call Lake Maintenance Supervisor Joe Nihiser at (217) 424-2837.