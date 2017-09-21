Bloomington police make arrest in weapons-related investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department announced an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a weapons-related investigation.

Bloomington police say members of the Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit concluded an investigation on September 20 into the illegal sale of ammunition and a stolen handgun. Detectives say Dialven O. West, 18, was arrested in connection with this investigation.

West is facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, delivery of a firearm with no valid FOID card, and illegal possession of ammunition with no valid FOID card.

West was taken to the McLean County Jail.