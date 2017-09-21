Champaign announces fall yard waste collection days

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has released its schedule for fall yard waste collection this year.

Officials say this year's collection efforts will begin on October 9, and run through December 8. The city has been divided into two collection zones; the blue zone and the orange zone. A map of the city that highlights these zones has been included in this article.

All residential properties are eligible to participate, and materials must be placed within 10 feet of the curb of any public street by 6 a.m. Yard waste must be at least five feet away from other obstacles, such as trees, mailboxes, light poles, and fire hydrants.

Yard waste must be placed into 30-gallon paper yard waste bags, and branches cannot be larger than two inches in diameter or longer than 3.5 feet. Bundles of twigs and branches may be accepted if bound by non-metallic twine, but those bundles cannot be larger than 18 inches in diameter.

Collection dates differ from zone to zone. We've included a full list of collection dates below. For more information, call the Public Works Department at (217) 403-4700.