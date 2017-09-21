Alpha and Omega Transit Network closes its doors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Alpha and Omega Transit Network has operated for 5 years.

They work to transport medicaid patients to and from their appointments, but just recently it's had to close their doors.

Michael Ware, a patient that uses Alpha and Omega says the company contacted many of the clients saying they were not going to be picking people up for their treatment services or scheduled appointments.

Anthony Cherry, the assistant director of operations for Alpha and Omega says the closure came because of financial reasons. The old Medicaid system was behind on payments so it was difficult for the business to operate.

Medicaid a state funded system started to lag in payments and 62% of the riders were medicaid patients. So the company had to close because of lack of funds from the state.

Alpha and Omega even tried to cut the cost of the insurance they used on their cars, but it wasn't enough to keep open.

Riders like Ware will have to find other means of transportation. As for Alpha and Omega they are working to find someone to take their spot to drive medical patients.