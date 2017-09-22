Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 5

Central A&M quarterback Jameson Smith and the Raiders ride into Friday's matchup at No. 2 Tuscola at 4-0 on the season. Central A&M quarterback Jameson Smith and the Raiders ride into Friday's matchup at No. 2 Tuscola at 4-0 on the season.

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 5's kickoff.

WEEK 5 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE

GAME OF THE WEEK:
(6) BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ (3) MONTICELLO

DECATUR REGION:
WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ (10) SHELBYVILLE (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM SHELBYVILLE)
(6) BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ (3) MONTICELLO (CARYN EISERT REPORTS FROM MONTICELLO)
CLINTON @ (8) ST. TERESA
UNIVERSITY (NORMAL) @ (5) MACARTHUR
PORTA @ (9) MAROA-FORSYTH
CHARLESTON @ MT. ZION
LSA @ SANGAMON VALLEY
LINCOLN @ TAYLORVILLE

CHAMPAIGN REGION:
RENSSELAER (IN) CENTRAL @ CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
MATTOON @ MAHOMET

SPRINGFIELD REGION:
SPRINGFIELD @ GLENWOOD
EISENHOWER @ SOUTHEAST

DOUGLAS COUNTY:
CERRO GORDO-BEMENT @ ARCOLA
CENTRAL A&M @ (2) TUSCOLA
ARGENTA-OREANA @ ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND

EFFINGHAM COUNTY:
MACOMB @ (8) EFFINGHAM

OUT OF WAND VIEWING AREA:
CENTENNIAL @ MANUAL
DANVILLE @ NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST
URBANA @ PEORIA

