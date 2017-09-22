Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 5

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 5's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



WEEK 5 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

(6) BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ (3) MONTICELLO



DECATUR REGION:

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ (10) SHELBYVILLE (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM SHELBYVILLE)

(6) BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC @ (3) MONTICELLO (CARYN EISERT REPORTS FROM MONTICELLO)

CLINTON @ (8) ST. TERESA

UNIVERSITY (NORMAL) @ (5) MACARTHUR

PORTA @ (9) MAROA-FORSYTH

CHARLESTON @ MT. ZION

LSA @ SANGAMON VALLEY

LINCOLN @ TAYLORVILLE

CHAMPAIGN REGION:

RENSSELAER (IN) CENTRAL @ CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

MATTOON @ MAHOMET



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

SPRINGFIELD @ GLENWOOD

EISENHOWER @ SOUTHEAST



DOUGLAS COUNTY:

CERRO GORDO-BEMENT @ ARCOLA

CENTRAL A&M @ (2) TUSCOLA

ARGENTA-OREANA @ ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND



EFFINGHAM COUNTY:

MACOMB @ (8) EFFINGHAM



OUT OF WAND VIEWING AREA:

CENTENNIAL @ MANUAL

DANVILLE @ NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST

URBANA @ PEORIA