Organizers warn drivers before 'Route 66' festival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – People planning to attend a festival in Springfield this weekend should be aware of road closures.

The 16th annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival is coming to the city’s downtown area. Classic car displays, food and drinks, live music and other entertainment will be available.  

Organizers say a number of streets will be closed Friday and Saturday. Closures start at the following times:

Friday, Sept. 22

  • At 6 a.m., Washington Street between 7th and 9th Streets
  • At noon, 5th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue
  • At noon, 6th Street between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Street
  • At noon, Washington Street between 4th and 7th Streets
  • At noon, Adams Street between 4th and 5th Streets, 6th and 7th Streets
  • At noon, Monroe Street between 4th and 7th Streets
  • At noon, Capitol Avenue between 4th and 7th Streets  
  • At 5 p.m., 7th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue
  • At 5 p.m., 4th Street between Jackson Street and Washington Street

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • At 6 a.m., 6th Street north of Cook Street for car registration, reopening at 3 p.m.

Festival organizers say all roads will be back open by Sunday evening. They’re asking drivers to be careful when driving around downtown Springfield. 

