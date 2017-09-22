Organizers warn drivers before 'Route 66' festival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – People planning to attend a festival in Springfield this weekend should be aware of road closures.

The 16th annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival is coming to the city’s downtown area. Classic car displays, food and drinks, live music and other entertainment will be available.

Organizers say a number of streets will be closed Friday and Saturday. Closures start at the following times:

Friday, Sept. 22

At 6 a.m., Washington Street between 7 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets At noon, 5 th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue

Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue At noon, 6 th Street between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Street

Street between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson Street At noon, Washington Street between 4 th and 7 th Streets

and 7 Streets At noon, Adams Street between 4 th and 5 th Streets, 6 th and 7 th Streets

and 5 Streets, 6 and 7 Streets At noon, Monroe Street between 4 th and 7 th Streets

and 7 Streets At noon, Capitol Avenue between 4 th and 7 th Streets

and 7 Streets At 5 p.m., 7th Street between Jefferson Street and Capitol Avenue

At 5 p.m., 4th Street between Jackson Street and Washington Street

Saturday, Sept. 23

At 6 a.m., 6th Street north of Cook Street for car registration, reopening at 3 p.m.

Festival organizers say all roads will be back open by Sunday evening. They’re asking drivers to be careful when driving around downtown Springfield.