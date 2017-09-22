'Apple 'N Pork Festival' to return with family fun, food

Posted: Updated:

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – An annual fall festival is set to return to the Clinton area.

The Apple 'N Pork Festival, happening at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds in Clinton, will again feature entertainment and other family activities. It’s scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24.

Everything from an antique tractor show to woodcarving and blacksmith demonstrations will be available. History buffs can take a tour of the C.H. Moore Mansion in Clinton. A total of 25 food stands will allow the public to check out some old-fashioned food options. A flea market is also planned for the festival.

Admission to the Apple 'N Pork Festival is free. People can pay a small fee to ride a bus or tram to the grounds if they need it.

About 80,000 people go to the Apple 'N Pork Festival every year, according to organizers.

