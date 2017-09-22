Public invited to free Wellness and Brain Fitness Fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Active Seniors' Options, Inc. and Dr. G's BrainWorks are inviting the Champaign community to attend the Annual Wellness and Brain Fitness Fair on October 7.

Officials say this fair will be held at Market Place Shopping Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy exhibits, giveaways, wellness information, live music, and a dozen free wellness screenings. The more screenings you complete, the more chances you will receive to win a raffle prize.

After receiving their screenings, attendees will receive feedback on the "Passport to Wellness" they're given at the start of the fair that they can share with their healthcare professionals.

This fair is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.