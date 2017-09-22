National Voter Registration Day kicks off September 26

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligible voters are encouraged to make sure they are registered to vote during National Voter Registration Day on September 26.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray announced election office personnel will be at the public libraries in Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, and New Berlin to help register eligible voters. Additionally, the Sangamon County Election Office will be open an additional two hours to register voters.

"It is a priority of ours to provide greater access for Sangamon County residents to register to vote or update their current voter registration. We are excited to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by partnering with our community libraries throughout the country and by extending hours at the election office until 7 p.m.," said Gray.

In order to register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by the date of the next election, and reside in Illinois. Two forms of identification are also needed, one that shows name and address, while the other only includes their name. Under state law, 17-year-olds may register to vote in the March 20, 2018 General Primary if they will be 18 by November 6, 2018.

For more information on registering to vote, click here.