National Voter Registration Day kicks off September 26

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Eligible voters are encouraged to make sure they are registered to vote during National Voter Registration Day on September 26.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray announced election office personnel will be at the public libraries in Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, and New Berlin to help register eligible voters.  Additionally, the Sangamon County Election Office will be open an additional two hours to register voters.

"It is a priority of ours to provide greater access for Sangamon County residents to register to vote or update their current voter registration.  We are excited to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by partnering with our community libraries throughout the country and by extending hours at the election office until 7 p.m.," said Gray.

In order to register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by the date of the next election, and reside in Illinois.  Two forms of identification are also needed, one that shows name and address, while the other only includes their name.  Under state law, 17-year-olds may register to vote in the March 20, 2018 General Primary if they will be 18 by November 6, 2018.

For more information on registering to vote, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More