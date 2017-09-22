Macon County Jail inmate facing new battery charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Macon County Jail is facing an aggravated battery charge for striking another inmate, who was arrested in connection with the death of an infant.

Deputies say surveillance video captured on September 19, 2017 shows that Mark Blake, 31, stood up in his pod, ran over to another inmate in the pod, identified by deputies as Duan Lewis, 24, and jumped on top of Lewis while striking him in the head with a closed fist.

According to sworn statements, a correctional officer ordered Blake to stop, but Blake did not comply, instead pinning Lewis to the ground by his throat and continuing to hit him. Deputies say Blake stopped after several correctional officers entered the room.

Additionally, sworn statements show that a correctional officer said Lewis yelled that this incident happened because Lewis was a "baby killer." Lewis received treatment from medical staff, and was released to his housing area.

Lewis is being held in Macon County Jail on murder charges in connection with the March 2017 death of an infant.

Blake is facing a charge of aggravated battery in connection with this incident. The investigation is ongoing.