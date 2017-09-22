Police: Man made threats, hit Decatur woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is charged with threatening a woman with a lamp.

Decatur police say 30-year-old Kenneth Armstrong began arguing with the woman while inside of a house. At one point in their fight, he blocked the door and wouldn’t let her leave the room, then moved to stop her from getting out through a window.

Armstrong is accused of throwing the woman’s cell phone to the ground and breaking it when she said she wanted to call police for help. Officers say Armstrong eventually picked up a lamp and said, “I’ll kill you before the police get here”.

Sworn statements by police say Armstrong held the woman down, then punched her and put his hands around her neck. She escaped the house by kicking him.

Police arrested Armstrong on the morning of Sept. 21. He’s in the Macon County Jail on a $75,000 bond and faces six charges, including one for aggravated domestic battery and another for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.