Primrose Retirement Community assembling packages for troops overseas

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of Primrose Retirement Community came together on Friday to help those serving in the U.S. Military overseas.

Primrose officials say residents gathered at 2 p.m. to help assemble military care packages to send to troops overseas.  Items included in the packages include toiletries, non-perishable foods, games, printed materials, and more.

Officials add that these donations are part of Operation Shoebox, a volunteer organization that aims to provide hands-on support of troops deployed overseas.

For more information about Operation Shoebox, click here.

