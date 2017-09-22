Primrose Retirement Community assembling packages for troops overseas

Primrose Retirement Community assembling packages for troops overseasPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
MATTOON -- With emotions running high, the Mattoon soccer team took the field Thursday night in the school's first sporting event since this week's shooting. The Green Wave knocked off rival Charleston 4-0 to improve to 10-1-2 on the season and 5-0-1 in the Apollo Conference (good for a first place tie with Mahomet-Seymour). But the most powerful moment of Thursday night came after the game, when the crowd lined the field in a display of support for the students. Time ticked away f...
-
Alpha and Omega Transit Network closes its doors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Alpha and Omega Transit Network has operated for 5 years.
-
A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois calling for more charges in deadly crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One local motorcycle rights group is calling for additional charges in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield earlier this year.
-
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a shooting at Mattoon High School that wounded one person on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former union president receives prison sentence for mail fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who formerly served as the president of United Auto Workers Local 2419 has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for mail fraud.
-
Lincoln Manor closes with only 48 hours notice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Decatur is closing its doors for the final time tomorrow.
-
Woman injured, hospitalized in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Wednesday night shooting left a woman injured.
-
Forgery manhunt underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for people accused of stealing from an elderly woman.
-
U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois doctoral student has been arrested in connection with two separate reports of sexual assault and abuse on campus.
-
Teacher who 'overwhelmed' shooter identified
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The teacher who stepped in to defuse a school shooting at Mattoon High School has been identified.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
-
A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois calling for more charges in deadly crash
-
911 calls from Mattoon High School Shooting
-
Lincoln Manor to close this week
-
Alpha and Omega Transit Network closes its doors
-
Teacher who 'overwhelmed' shooter identified
-
Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 5
-
Red Barn Kitchen to open at Decatur Airport
-
U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse
-
Mattoon High School Shooting: 5PM Update
-
Current Events
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-