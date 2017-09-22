Mattoon shooting suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County court has ordered a mental evaluation for a juvenile accused of shooting and wounding a student at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick appointed a psychiatrist to examine the juvenile, in an attempt to determine the teen's mental condition at the time of the shooting. Officials say this evaluation will determine the possibility of insanity at the time of the shooting, and if the teen was criminally responsible.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in Mattoon High School's cafeteria. One person was struck and injured by gunfire, but is listed in stable condition and is in "good spirits." Police also say Angie McQueen, a teacher, helped subdue the shooter prior to officers taking the shooter into custody.

The teen is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, and is being held in police custody as the investigation continues.