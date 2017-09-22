High School Diploma Age Restriction Removed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Illinois took a step toward making sure all Illinoisans regardless of their age are given a second chance at education.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed HB 2527, removing the age restrictions to get a high school diploma. Before, only those under 21 were eligible to earn a high school diploma, those older were given the option of obtaining a GED.



"Really there is not a good reason why cut off access to a high school diploma at 21, not everyone gets there by the age of 21" said Governor Rauner.

The signing of this bill received wide support from those who teach adult education classes. Mike Ogwal, Executive Director of J-M Institute, a school providing high school diplomas for what they call non-traditional high school students, praised the governor for his support of the legislation.

"I'm so proud of Governor Rauner, what he is about to do today. The man is for education, the man is for progress, the man is for support." he said.

Ogwal noted the importance of giving everyone the opportunity to obtain a high school diploma.

"They need to be given a chance, need to be given a second chance. If somebody is capable of reading and writing, why not? Why deny them a chance of education? A chance of a lifetime? The should be given the opportunity to go back to school if they choose to."

U.S. Census Data shows that those who obtain a high school diploma on average earn $1,600 more than someone who has a GED. It's something that Ogwal says his students notice first hand.

"A whole bunch of Americans, black, white, Spanish, without high school diplomas they get stuck in a job for 5,10,15 years with no promotion." he said.

Ogwal recalled the story of one his students, who soon after earning their diploma, was promoted to assistant manager of their store. Those are the type of opportunities he says everyone deserves to have regardless of their past.

The law will go into effect immediately.