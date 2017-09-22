Bloomington man facing weapon-related charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington police say a man is facing multiple charges after officers say they found a stolen handgun on him Thursday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Tracy Drive at about 9:49 p.m. for a report of a man who displayed a handgun, then placed the gun inside his pocket. Upon arriving, officers say they found a person who matched the provided description, and searched that individual, revealing a stolen handgun.

Bloomington police say the man, identified as Herman Adair, 22, was arrested and taken to the McLean County Jail. Adair is facing preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.