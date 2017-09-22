Police: man arrested for unlawfully possessing firearm

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one person was arrested following an investigation into a report of individuals displaying guns in public on the city's west side.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Green Street Thursday afternoon for a report of a group of people displaying guns while shooting a video. Decatur police also say plain clothes detectives reported seeing a man, later identified as Steven Dyson, 29, recording a video in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of West Green Street.

According to sworn statements, uniformed police officers arrived on scene, at which point a juvenile at the scene ran from police, but was taken into custody. Officers say the juvenile admitted to possession a handgun that was located at the scene after he had been taken into custody.

Decatur police say officers saw two leather bags in the front yard of the home, and seized the bags, believing the electronic equipment in the bags may contain evidence of firearm offenses. During an inventory of the bags, detectives say they found a Hi Point model C9 9mm handgun, which contained a loaded magazine and had a live round in the chamber.

Detectives also say prior to finding the gun, Dyson identified the bags as his. Officers that arrived on scene also reported that they saw Dyson placing items into the bags. During the investigation, Dyson was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.