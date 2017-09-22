Coroner releases identity of victim in deadly Tilton crash

Posted: Updated:

TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Tilton on Wednesday.

Coroner Duane Northrup says Chad Lanham, 38, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:50 p.m. on September 20.  Northrup says Lanham died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

No autopsy will be performed at this time.  Lanham's death is still under investigation by the Tilton Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's Office.

