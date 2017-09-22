Man travels 14 states to honor fallen

Man travels 14 states to honor fallenPosted: Updated:
Mattoon crowd lines field after first Green Wave game since shooting
MATTOON -- With emotions running high, the Mattoon soccer team took the field Thursday night in the school's first sporting event since this week's shooting. The Green Wave knocked off rival Charleston 4-0 to improve to 10-1-2 on the season and 5-0-1 in the Apollo Conference (good for a first place tie with Mahomet-Seymour). But the most powerful moment of Thursday night came after the game, when the crowd lined the field in a display of support for the students. Time ticked away f...
Alpha and Omega Transit Network closes its doors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Alpha and Omega Transit Network has operated for 5 years.
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - One person is in custody after a shooting at Mattoon High School that wounded one person on Wednesday afternoon.
A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois calling for more charges in deadly crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One local motorcycle rights group is calling for additional charges in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield earlier this year.
Macon County Jail inmate facing new battery charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the Macon County Jail is facing an aggravated battery charge for striking another inmate, who was arrested in connection with the death of an infant.
Former union president receives prison sentence for mail fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who formerly served as the president of United Auto Workers Local 2419 has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for mail fraud.
Lincoln Manor closes with only 48 hours notice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Decatur is closing its doors for the final time tomorrow.
Woman injured, hospitalized in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Wednesday night shooting left a woman injured.
U of I doctorate student arrested for sexual assault, sexual abuse
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois doctoral student has been arrested in connection with two separate reports of sexual assault and abuse on campus.
Forgery manhunt underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for people accused of stealing from an elderly woman.
