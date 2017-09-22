Bobcat hunting limits changed for 2017-18

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new law has changed bobcat hunting rules in Illinois.

The measure, signed into law on Sept. 22, allows hunters and trappers to capture a maximum of 350 bobcats for the 2017-18 trapping season. Bobcat hunting season opens in Illinois on Nov. 10 and runs through Feb. 15, 2018.

Bobcat hunting is illegal in 33 Illinois counties, including Champaign, DeWitt, Iroquois, Logan, Piatt and Vermilion. Portions of Edgar and Douglas counties north of U.S. Route 36, and part of Macon County north of 36 to that road's intersection with Route 121 and north or east of 121.

Permits are available for this upcoming bobcat season through Sept. 30. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says it’s given out 1,000 permits and will give the rest out through a lottery drawing.

Illinois hunters harvested 141 bobcats on a 28 percent success rate in the 2016-17 season. A total of 500 permits went out in that year. Click here for application information.