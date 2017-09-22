Greek Orthodox Church collects items for Decatur homeless

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Greek Orthodox Church in Decatur has collected more than three dozen sleeping bags to help homeless people throughout the Decatur community.

Church officials say they teamed up with other charitable organizations to help the less fortunate prepare for the cold winter months. In addition to the 40 sleeping bags, other supplies, such as hygiene items and towels, were bought to be placed into "dignity kits" for distribution.

Church member Alma Grason says, "I hope that this has some ripple effect on the community to reach out to these organizations. Although we started with 40 sleeping bags, they are going to need more, with the survey that said there's about 130 homeless...we're short."

Church officials also say it's important to help the homeless, especially as the winter months are approaching.