Greek Orthodox Church collects items for Decatur homeless

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Greek Orthodox Church in Decatur has collected more than three dozen sleeping bags to help homeless people throughout the Decatur community.

Church officials say they teamed up with other charitable organizations to help the less fortunate prepare for the cold winter months.  In addition to the 40 sleeping bags, other supplies, such as hygiene items and towels, were bought to be placed into "dignity kits" for distribution.

Church member Alma Grason says, "I hope that this has some ripple effect on the community to reach out to these organizations.  Although we started with 40 sleeping bags, they are going to need more, with the survey that said there's about 130 homeless...we're short."

Church officials also say it's important to help the homeless, especially as the winter months are approaching.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More