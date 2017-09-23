Danville early morning shooting investigation

Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting. 

Danville Police say they responded to an area near Seminary and Jackson streets around 3:00 A.M for a report of shots fired. When police arrived they found evidence that a shooting occurred. 

Police say, they were notified that several victims had transported themselves to the hospital. Officials were told that there were five victims involved, three were female and two were males. 

The victims ages range from 17 to 37 years of age. One of the female and males victims are Danville residents and the other three were from Champaign. 

Police say the victims wounds appeared to be life-threatening. 

Danville Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone who has information regarding the crime is asked to call Danville Police or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers. 

