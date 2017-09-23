Early morning shots fired near Decatur gas station

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shots fired in Decatur early Saturday morning. 

It happened near the B.P. gas station on East Wood Street. A store employee tells WAND News the shots rang out around 5 A.M. He also says, Decatur Police had the area blocked off. 

Decatur Police have not released any information about the shooting. 

