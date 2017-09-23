Bake sale helps Hurricane Irma victims

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl is impacting people in the world she has never met with a simple bake sale.

8-year-old Shelby Morris partnered with Jared's Keepers Foundation to raise money to buy school supplies for struggling students in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma blew through.

She says she knew she wanted to help immediately when she heard about the storm damage.

Deb Martin, President of Jared's Keepers Foundation, says she was absolutely thrilled when Shelby's mother came to her and wanted to help. The group is raising money to buy school supplies. So far, Shelby has raised over $800 after two bake sales and online donations. If you would like to contribute to Shelby's cause visit her Facebook page.